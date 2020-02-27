Harvest Health To Resolve Stalled Cannabis Merger Privately

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 2:08 PM EST) -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. and a California cannabis company it sought to acquire have agreed to resolve their stalled merger privately, telling an Arizona federal court that Harvest will dismiss its lawsuit against the company once the dispute is formally taken to arbitration. Harvest and Falcon International Corp. asked in a joint filing Wednesday for a deadline extension in the case as they wrangle the two dozen parties involved into a pending American Arbitration Association proceeding, folding the $240 million breakup and allegations of suspect bookkeeping and cannabis law violations by Falcon into private resolution. The move signals a pause...

