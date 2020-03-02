Hedrick Kring Scores IP Partner From Powers Taylor In Dallas

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 6:49 PM EST) -- Texas-based Hedrick Kring PLLC has lured an intellectual property partner with nearly 14 years of experience in litigating trademarks, copyrights and trade secrets from Powers Taylor LLP to its Dallas office. Peyton J. Healey joined Hedrick Kring last month after working as a partner at Texas-based boutique firm Powers Taylor since 2008. At Hedrick Kring, he will work on intellectual property and other business litigation. The new partner said Hedrick Kring's "reputation for quality work" drew him to the self-proclaimed "detail-oriented" firm. Hedrick Kring touted its roster of attorneys with "drive and decisiveness" in a statement, a description that the firm says...

