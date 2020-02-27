Steven Seagal Settles With SEC Over Crypto Promotion

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 10:54 AM EST) -- Actor Steven Seagal will pay over $300,000 to resolve U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claims that he failed to tell Twitter and Facebook followers that he was being paid to promote Bitcoiin2Gen’s initial coin offering on the social media platforms, the regulator said Thursday. The SEC has settled with '90s action star Steven Seagal over his social media promotion of Ethereum. The SEC says Seagal did not disclose to his followers that he was being paid to promote the digital currency. (AP) The ‘90s action star didn’t disclose that he was promised $250,000 in cash and $750,000 worth of Bitcoiin2Gen, or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS