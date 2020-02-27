Davis Polk, DLA Piper Guide $236M Gain Capital Buyout

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 3:11 PM EST) -- DLA Piper-represented INTL FCStone will buy fellow financial services company and Davis Polk-advised Gain Capital in a deal worth $236 million, the companies said Thursday. Bedminster, New Jersey-based Gain Capital Holdings Inc. is being purchased at $6 per share, representing a 70% premium on its closing share price Wednesday and a 60% premium on its average share price over the last 30 trading days, it said. The all-cash transaction with New York-based INTL FCStone Inc. consolidates two companies that provide services to foreign exchange and commodities traders and more. “Gain was founded over 20 years ago with the intention of providing...

