Immigration Appeal Filing Fees May Go Up More Than 700%

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:45 PM EST) -- The cost of appealing immigration decisions could go up by more than 700% under a proposal Thursday from the U.S. Department of Justice's Executive Office for Immigration Review. The EOIR said that it intends to increase fees for eight separate forms, which currently cost either $100 or $110 to file, depending on the form. The biggest proposed hike would be for filing a notice of appeal in immigration courts. That fee could go up from $110 to $975, a 786% percent increase, while the same fee for filing a reconsideration motion in the Board of Immigration Appeals could increase by 713%...

