Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- A law school grad caught cheating on the Ohio bar exam and a New Hampshire attorney who blamed his lies to a client on sleep apnea lead Law360's The Week in Discipline, which compiles sanctions and conduct charges that may have flown under the radar. Ohio An Ohio bar applicant who used a “complex scheme” to beat the bar exam was permanently barred from applying to practice law in the state. The state Supreme Court order springs from a 2019 investigation into Roy J. Bonds of Brunswick by the court’s Board of Commissioners on Character and Fitness. A 2016 graduate of...

