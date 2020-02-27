Ex-Cantor Fitzgerald Exec Must Arbitrate Bias Claims

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 3:18 PM EST) -- Cantor Fitzgerald won its bid to force arbitration of a former executive’s discrimination claims when a New Jersey state appellate panel on Thursday overturned a trial court and found that the ex-employee had consented to a dispute resolution policy and agreement when she electronically signed the document. The three-judge panel upended a decision last year denying the global financial services firm’s motion to compel arbitration of ex-managing director Lee Stowell’s claims, noting that Stowell confirmed in the electronic signature click box at the end of the policy that she had read and accepted the terms of the document. The panel rejected...

