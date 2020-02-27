Sens. Warren, Murray Raise Concerns About EEOC Staffing

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 3:49 PM EST) -- Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Patty Murray sounded the alarm Thursday about a "dramatic decline" in staffing at the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission after President Donald Trump proposed trimming the already-lean agency's budget by about $27 million. According to a supplement to the White House's Feb. 10 draft budget, the cut will reduce agency staffing to a little over 1,700 full-time workers in fiscal year 2021, down from about 1,900 this fiscal year and more than 2,000 the year before. Warren, D-Mass., and Murray, D-Wash., both members of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, called these continued declines "alarming"...

