Simpson Thacher-Led ZoomInfo Files $500M IPO

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 4:14 PM EST) -- Private equity-backed sales and marketing technology company ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. on Thursday filed a $500 million initial public offering with regulators amid a quiet IPO market, guided by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and underwriters’ counsel Latham & Watkins LLP. Vancouver, Washington-based ZoomInfo did not disclose how many shares it plans to sell or at what price range, which are details that are normally released as the IPO process moves forward. Based on a typical IPO calendar, ZoomInfo could price its IPO by late March. ZoomInfo runs a cloud-based platform of business information on more than 14 million companies and 100...

