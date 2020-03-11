Nixon Peabody Nabs 2 New Chicago Partners

Law360 (March 11, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody has added two partners to its Chicago office ranks that “deepen the bench” for both the firm’s intellectual property and complex commercial disputes practices. Daniel J. Schwartz and Jonathan M. Lively joined the firm in mid-February. Schwartz is an intellectual property litigator who frequently handles complex patent litigation for some of the world’s largest industrial, medical device and telecommunications companies. Lively defends product manufacturers and property owners against asbestos and talcum powder toxic tort issues as well as other product liability matters. Lively joins the firm after about 18 years at Segal McCambridge Singer & Mahoney Ltd. and Schwartz...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS