Sex Crime Without Intent Involves 'Moral Turpitude,' BIA Says

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 9:13 PM EST) -- A sexual offense involving a minor is a crime of “moral turpitude” that can disqualify immigrants for deportation relief, even if the individual didn’t know the victim’s age, the immigration courts’ appellate board held Thursday. In a precedential decision, the Board of Immigration Appeals doubled down on its earlier finding that immigrants convicted under a Maryland statute prohibiting sexual solicitation of a minor do not need to have intent or knowledge of the victim’s age to be ineligible to cancel their deportations. Writing for the board, BIA member Anne Greer said that recent laws making it easier to prosecute sex crimes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS