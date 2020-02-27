Chancery Rejects $122M Damage Bid Over Plimus Deal

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- A Delaware Chancery judge on Thursday rejected most of a private equity investor's roughly $122 million bid for equity-based damages in connection with its acquisition of the former Plimus payment processing business, instead awarding minimal damages related to a limited fraud claim and fines. In a memorandum opinion, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III also rejected Great Hill Equity Partners IV LP's unjust enrichment claim against Plimus' shareholders related to Great Hill's purchase of Plimus — now known as Blue Snap Inc. — for $115 million in 2011. Plimus had performed below Great Hill's expectations after the merger, and Great Hill sued...

