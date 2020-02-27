Fla. Hospital Can't Put Off Sexual Assault Suit

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Thursday lifted a stay on a suit against a Cape Coral, Florida, hospital over an alleged sexual assault by a nurse, ruling that the litigation could not be put on hold while the nurse appeals his conviction and fights additional charges. U.S. District Judge John E. Steele denied nurse Jeovanni Hechavarria's request to continue to pause patient Donia Goines' suit against him and Lee Memorial Health System, which runs the Cape Coral Hospital where Goines says Hechavarria assaulted her. The suit had been paused while Hechavarria faced a criminal prosecution, so that he would not be...

