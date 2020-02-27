DoorDash Confidentially Files Plans For Public Debut

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:09 PM EST) -- Food delivery company DoorDash said Thursday it confidentially filed for an initial public offering, teeing up a potentially high-profile debut later this year. DoorDash said it hasn't yet determined how many shares it will offer or set an expected price range. The timing of its debut is also uncertain, as the California-based company said it expects to go forward with the IPO "after the [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions." Companies may submit drafts of IPO registration statements confidentially as long as they make their plans public at least 15 days before...

