6th Circ. Revives Nissan Factory Worker's Disability Bias Suit

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Thursday revived a suit alleging Nissan North America violated federal law by refusing to accommodate an assembly technician who had a kidney transplant, saying the company may have been able to give him a less strenuous job. Nissan did not disprove Michael Fisher’s claim it could have transferred him to a job checking bolts, a three-judge panel said, reversing a Middle District of Tennessee decision granting the auto maker summary judgment on Fisher’s Americans with Disabilities Act suit. “Fisher insisted that he could have been placed in a position checking bolts when he requested the move,” the...

