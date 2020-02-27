ITC To Review Decision Clearing Toyota In Broadcom IP Probe

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 4:33 PM EST) -- The full U.S. International Trade Commission will review part of a decision clearing Toyota, Panasonic and other Japanese companies of allegations that they are importing and selling car infotainment systems that infringe Broadcom's patented technology, according to a Wednesday notice. Broadcom had requested an investigation into the companies but saw its case fall apart in November when ITC Judge Dee Lord, despite finding infringement of three of its patents, said two patents were invalid and the third failed to meet a technical requirement. In a notice filed Wednesday, the ITC said it would look into Judge Lord's infringement and technical prong findings...

