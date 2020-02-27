Sex Pills Don’t Merit Lower VAT As Food, Top EU Court Told

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 8:52 PM EST) -- Aphrodisiacs are consumed only as sexual stimulants, not as nutrition, and therefore don’t qualify for a lower rate of value-added tax on food, an official adviser to the European Union’s top court found Thursday. Maciej Szpunar, the court’s advocate general in the case, made the determination in a dispute between an unidentified sex shop in the Netherlands and that country’s tax authority. The shop owner had challenged a tax assessment finding that the aphrodisiac capsules, drops, powders and sprays sold at her business should be subject to the standard Dutch VAT rate of 21%. Between 2009 and 2013, the owner had...

