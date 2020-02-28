Legal Industry Should Pursue AI Prediction Progress

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 12:26 PM EST) -- A few weeks ago, I wrote a Law360 guest article on legal prediction, and it prompted a lively exchange on the topic. I write now to unpack, as best I can in this limited space, four issues that appear in Andrew Russell’s rebuttal titled "AI Can’t Accurately Predict Case Length And Cost — Yet," and Paul Aloe’s rebuttal titled "Discrimination Cases Are Too Complex For AI Fee Prediction." But, before I begin, I must note one thing. The authors outlined their understanding of requirements for large-scale data-driven projects, such as the one under discussion. For instance, Russell mentioned that we need...

