Baker Botts Snags Ex-MoFo SALT Planning Partner

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:02 PM EST) -- Baker Botts LLP said it has brought on a Morrison & Foerster LLP partner experienced in advising technology clients on state and local tax planning to join the firm’s state and local tax practice in San Francisco. William Gorrod advises technology clients on state and local tax planning, compliance and corporate transactions on a multistate basis, the firm said in a statement Thursday. He also advises clients on state and local income and franchise taxes, gross receipt taxes, sales and use taxes, payroll taxes and real estate transfer taxes. “I think it’s a good opportunity to be a California SALT person...

