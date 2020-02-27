Lawmakers Ask USDA To Free Up Rural Broadband Money

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of nine senators has called on the Trump administration to make more than $500 million available under a recently created rural broadband program to communities that already have received the Federal Communications Commission's financial help for satellite service. Sens. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo., were among the lawmakers who urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture in a letter on Wednesday to make areas that don't have high-speed internet eligible for the ReConnect Program even if they received FCC satellite funds, saying that nothing in federal law prevents it. The collection by a single entity, such as a...

