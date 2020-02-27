Discover's Student Loan Servicing Again Under CFPB Scrutiny

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:57 PM EST) -- Discover Financial Services Inc. said Wednesday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is investigating student loan servicing practices at the company's bank subsidiary, which the consumer watchdog ordered several years ago to pay $18.5 million to settle claims of borrower mistreatment. The Illinois-based financial services conglomerate disclosed this latest CFPB scrutiny of Discover Bank in an annual regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, warning that the outcome could wind up costing the bank. “The investigation could lead to a supervisory action, which may result in legal fees, penalties, fines and remediation expenses, and could require Discover Bank...

