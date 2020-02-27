5th Circ. Won't Revive Black Worker's Bias Suit Against DOI

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 5:45 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit refused Thursday to revive a U.S. Department of the Interior employee’s claim that he was passed over for a job because he is African-American, finding that the agency's rationale for hiring a white woman instead was not a smokescreen for race bias. A three-judge panel refused to undo a Louisiana federal court’s decision that handed summary judgment to the DOI in a suit by Earl Thompson, who said the agency flouted Title VII of the Civil Rights after it hired a Caucasian woman — Rose Hampton — over him for a petroleum engineering technician job. The panel found...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS