Thyssenkrupp Inks €17.2B Sale Of Elevator Biz To PE Group

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 2:27 PM EST) -- Thyssenkrupp AG said Thursday that it has agreed to sell its elevator technology business to a group led by Advent International, Cinven and the RAG foundation for €17.2 billion ($18.9 billion). The deal stands to help Thyssenkrupp pay down debt and strengthen its balance sheet, according to a statement. As part of the agreement, Thyssenkrupp will reinvest €1.25 billion of the purchase price into the elevator business. It was not clear how large of a stake that will give the German company. The buying group beat out a competing consortium that Reuters and Bloomberg reported this week included Blackstone Group, Carlyle...

