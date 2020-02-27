Ex-Phillips 66 Scientist Gets 2 Years For $1B IP Theft

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 10:28 PM EST) -- A former associate scientist for multinational energy conglomerate Phillips 66 on Thursday was sentenced to two years in prison, following his admission to trade secret theft of proprietary information worth more than $1 billion, prosecutors say. Hongjin Tan, 36, a Chinese national and U.S. legal permanent resident was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Gregory K. Frizzell in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and ordered to pay $150,000 to his former employer. From April 2017 until December 2018, Tan worked as an assistant scientist in a Phillips 66 group in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, that was focused on developing next generation battery stationary energy storage technology, according...

