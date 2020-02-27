Wells Fargo Can't Nix Customer's Suit Alleging 1,400 Calls

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:42 PM EST) -- Wells Fargo can't disconnect from a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit claiming it made roughly 1,400 unwanted calls to a man's cellphone after a New Jersey federal judge said the customer sufficiently alleged the use of an autodialer by saying there was a brief pause or silence whenever he answered the phone. Nearly 10 months after tossing David Hazan's previous suit against the bank, U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp on Wednesday denied Wells Fargo's bid to dismiss his second amended complaint. The judge found that the new allegation was enough to show the purported role of an automatic telephone dialing...

