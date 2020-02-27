Opioid Cos. Slam Atty Fee Proposal That Could Reach $3.3B

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- Drug companies on Wednesday told the Ohio federal judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation over the opioid epidemic that a proposal for attorney fees — which they say could be more than $3.3 billion — would "severely jeopardize" settlement negotiations in the litigation. Opioid manufacturers and distributors — including Johnson & Johnson and McKesson Corp. — said that a proposal that would set a 7% fee against a global settlement for a common benefit fund is a "transparent" attempt by lawyers on the plaintiffs' executive committee to grab settlement funds. Approving the proposal would favor the lawyers over the parties in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS