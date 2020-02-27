Senators Release Bipartisan Energy Innovation Bill

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 9:54 PM EST) -- A bipartisan pair of senators released an energy bill Thursday aimed at advancing innovation and research in energy efficiency, renewable sources and electric grid technology. The more-than-500-page American Energy Innovation Act was assembled by Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Chairman Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Ranking Member Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. The measure is a collection of dozens of bills and is expected to hit the Senate floor next week, according to a committee spokesperson. Murkowski said in a statement that the bill “is our best chance to modernize our nation’s energy policies in more than 12 years.” “By working together to...

