4th Circ. Rules Ex-Execs Must Return $1.4M In Incentive Pay

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- A split Fourth Circuit ruled Thursday that a Maryland federal judge was right to order four former Aerotek Inc. executives to return $1.42 million to Aerotek's parent company, Allegis Group Inc., after violating the noncompete provision of a voluntary Allegis incentive payment program. Former Aerotek higher-ups Justin Jordan, Daniel Curran, Michael Nicholas and Chris Hadley gave up their right to the money by competing with Allegis while the noncompete was in effect, the court ruled in a 2-1 opinion. They had worked for a business Jordan formed that filched the staffing company's clients, the panel majority said. "Given that the employees...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS