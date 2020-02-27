Quinn Emanuel Adds Ex-Haug Partners' Life Science Chair

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP added the former chair of Haug Partners LLP's life sciences practice, who represented a Takeda Pharmaceutical unit in high-profile litigation over Bayer's hemophilia treatment patent, to the firm's life sciences and intellectual property groups as a partner in New York. Angus Chen, who litigates patent disputes and counsels specialty pharmaceutical companies on regulatory matters, joined Quinn Emanuel earlier this week to help the firm strengthen its biopharmaceutical litigation capabilities, the firm said Wednesday. Chen told Law360 on Thursday that it was an easy decision to make the jump after spending 17 years at Haug Partners....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS