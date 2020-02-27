Senate Dems Urge DOJ Watchdog To Probe Political Pressure

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 9:20 PM EST) -- Senate Democrats on Thursday requested an inspector general's investigation into potential political interference in Justice Department matters by President Donald Trump and his allies. All 10 Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee signed a letter to Michael E. Horowitz, inspector general for the U.S. Department of Justice, seeking a probe of "an apparent pattern of political interference in Justice Department matters of personal or political interest to the president." They expressed concern about investigations of Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, prosecutions of Roger Stone and Michael Flynn, a merger involving CNN's parent company and the department's challenge to California automotive regulations....

