11th Circ. Revives FMLA Suit Over Mental Health Break

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 7:13 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Thursday revived a Family Medical Leave Act claim brought by a nurse who says the Florida dermatology practice where she worked improperly changed her job duties after she took leave to manage the "mental anguish" that resulted from her affair with the practice's founder. The appeals court said the district court should not have granted summary judgment in favor of Pensacola dermatology practice William B. Henghold MD PA when there was sufficient evidence supporting former director of nursing Amelie Simmons' claims that she had been stripped of several of her duties after she returned to work....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS