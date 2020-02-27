EU Blesses Buyout Of Swiss Door Maker, With Conditions

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- Door maker Assa Abloy is cleared to move forward with its €502 million ($548 million) pickup of a controlling stake in Swiss manufacturer Agta Record, after the European Union’s antitrust enforcer accepted a set of conditions offered by Assa Abloy. The European Commission revealed Thursday that it was prepared to bless the deal, provided that Assa Abloy followed through with the remedies it proposed, stressing that its approval was “conditional upon full compliance with the commitments.” “The commitments eliminate the commission's concerns in relation to the proposed transaction,” the watchdog said in a statement. “In particular, they remove the overlaps between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS