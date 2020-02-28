Illumina Sues Chinese Rival, Again, For 'Brazen Infringement'

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- Illumina has asked a California federal court to stop Complete Genomics’ “latest attempt at brazen infringement” of its DNA sequencing patents as part of a decadelong patent war. According to Illumina Inc.’s Thursday complaint in California federal court, Complete Genomics Inc. has been importing copycat sequencers that infringe three different patents. The companies have been fighting for at least a decade, including a suit currently pending in the same court. The new suit names CGI, its Chinese parent BGI Genomics Co. Ltd. and various related units. Illumina said BGI has been making imitations of its sequencers outside the U.S. and that...

