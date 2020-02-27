Nine West Directors Accused Of Tanking Co. For Own Profit

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 9:03 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts suit filed Thursday is making more claims that officers and directors of Nine West Holdings Inc.'s predecessor Jones Group engineered a deal that paid shareholders $1.2 billion while sending the fashion company into Chapter 11. Nine West litigation trustee Marc S. Kirschner claims in his complaint — nearly identical to one filed in California two weeks ago — that in 2014, Jones Group's officers and directors ignored their duty to the company by putting it through a series of transactions that brought them millions of dollars while setting Nine West on the road to bankruptcy. "These directors and officers...

