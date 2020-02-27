Ill. Judge Says Trader's Partner Was 'Transparently Bogus'

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- An allegedly deceitful trader can't beat claims by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission that he ought to have dug deeper into an associate's "transparently bogus explanations" about where money was going in their joint trading venture, an Illinois federal judge said on Thursday. U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. shot down an attempt by Netherlands resident Arie Bos to dismiss the CFTC suit he faces. In his order, Judge Dow told Bos that the CFTC had properly served the securities trader, and that the regulator's accusations that Bos intentionally misled investors were properly made. The CFTC "alleges facts that plausibly...

