Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ill. Judge Says Trader's Partner Was 'Transparently Bogus'

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 9:50 PM EST) -- An allegedly deceitful trader can't beat claims by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission that he ought to have dug deeper into an associate's "transparently bogus explanations" about where money was going in their joint trading venture, an Illinois federal judge said on Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. shot down an attempt by Netherlands resident Arie Bos to dismiss the CFTC suit he faces. In his order, Judge Dow told Bos that the CFTC had properly served the securities trader, and that the regulator's accusations that Bos intentionally misled investors were properly made.

The CFTC "alleges facts that plausibly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!