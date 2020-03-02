Key FERC Record-Keeping Rules For Gas Trading Cos.

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 5:14 PM EST) -- On Nov. 21, 2019, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission published its 2019 Report on Enforcement. In the report, FERC's Office of Enforcement informed the public and the regulated community of enforcement activities during the fiscal year 2019. The report included an overview of, and statistics for, the four divisions within the Office of Enforcement: the Division of Investigations, or DOI; the Division of Audits and Accounting, or DAA; the Division of Analytics and Surveillance; and the Division of Energy Market Oversight. The DOI conducts both public and nonpublic investigations of any possible FERC compliance violations. The DAA administers FERC’s audit and accounting...

