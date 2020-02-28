Feds Drop Case Against Aid Worker Who Gave Migrants Water

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- An Arizona federal court has tossed the sole remaining misdemeanor count against a humanitarian aid volunteer who gave food and water to migrants entering the U.S. through a desert refuge near the southern border. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that U.S. District Judge Raner Collins had accepted its request that he dismiss the remaining case against Scott Warren, a volunteer for No More Deaths, an aid organization. The move came as Judge Collins was set to sentence Warren, who was convicted of driving through the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge without a permit, the only act he was found...

