PFAS And Public Opinion: Understanding The Gender Divide

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, are a family of chemicals that have been used in consumer products for more than a century. For companies and lawyers developing legal, regulatory and public relations strategies related to PFAS, it is critically important to understand public opinion and perceptions about these emerging contaminants. To date, there appear to be few efforts to assess public opinion about PFAS — which is a bit surprising, considering the amount of press and regulatory/legislative activity they have generated, and now, a nationally released movie, “Dark Waters,” which chronicles some of the health and environmental threats that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS