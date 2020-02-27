J&J Hit With $9M Asbestos-In-Talc Verdict, First In Fla.

Law360 (February 27, 2020, 11:10 PM EST) -- A jury in Miami ordered Johnson & Johnson on Thursday to pay a Florida woman $9 million after finding the consumer products behemoth caused the woman's mesothelioma by exposing her to asbestos in baby powder it sold, with an attorney saying it's the first such verdict in the Sunshine State. The jury said J&J had been negligent and sold a defective product, and awarded plaintiff Blanca Moure-Cabrera $3 million for past medical expenses, plus $6 million for past and future pain and suffering. Moure-Cabrera's attorney Marc Kunen of The Ferraro Law Firm told Law360 on Thursday that the jury verdict — the first of...

