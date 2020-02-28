Insurance Watchdogs Urged To Standardize Climate Reporting

Law360, London (February 28, 2020, 3:28 PM GMT) -- Insurance regulators are being urged to promote the use of a “framework” for companies to report on their potential exposure to climate-related losses in a standardized way. The International Association of Insurance Supervisors said Thursday its members should promote to insurers in their respective countries the use of reporting guidelines developed by the Financial Stability Board. It stopped short of saying regulators should make them mandatory, but warned that keeping them voluntary threatened the “quality and scope” of the reports. The guidelines aim to standardize how insurers report their exposure to climate risk in their portfolios, such as the extent to...

