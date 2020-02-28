AIB Partly Escapes Property Dispute Tied To £740M Fraud

Law360, London (February 28, 2020, 5:51 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Friday trimmed a lawsuit accusing Allied Irish Bank PLC of illegally selling properties connected to a £740 million ($960 million) fraud, but refused to let the lender duck allegations it made false claims to seize the real estate. High Court Judge Clare Moulder ruled there was no real chance Michalis Kallakis could win his case as a shareholder representing a trustee of companies associated with the properties. But the judge ruled Kallakis had a shot at proving he suffered a loss on the basis that he had a personal claim against the bank, even though the alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS