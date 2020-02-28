Brookfield's Cincinnati Bell Deal Worth $2.75B In Revised Bid

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 12:12 PM EST) -- Brookfield Infrastructure has increased the terms of its deal for telecom company Cincinnati Bell to roughly $2.75 billion in the wake of a shareholder lawsuit and pressure related to a competing proposal, the companies said Friday. The amended merger agreement sees Brookfield Infrastructure buying Cincinnati Bell for $12.50 per share, according to a statement. That’s up from $10.50 per share in the original agreement, announced in December. In total, the updated offer is worth about $2.745 billion, including debt, and represents a 62% premium over the closing share price of $7.72 on Dec. 20, which was the final trading day before...

