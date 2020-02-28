Fla. Judge Urges Permanent Toss Of $4.4B Superyacht Suit

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 3:10 PM EST) -- A Florida federal magistrate judge recommended a permanent end to a $4.4 billion racketeering suit over an illegal bidding scheme for a luxury superyacht, finding that after several chances, the builder of the yacht has yet to make its case against the buyer. For the second time in the less than two-year-old litigation, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis recommended Thursday that the court toss the suit, holding that superyacht builder Worldspan Marine Inc. doesn’t have standing to bring Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claims against the buyer of the boat and his financier, Comerica Bank. Judge Louis found that Worldpan...

