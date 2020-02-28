Barr Tells Justices Immigrants Must Disprove Moral Turpitude

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 7:22 PM EST) -- Immigrants must bear the burden of proving their prior convictions do not bar them from deportation relief, U.S. Attorney General William Barr told the U.S. Supreme Court in a fight over how state law convictions figure in immigration proceedings. Barr laid out the U.S. Department of Justice’s case against a Mexican father seeking to remain in the U.S. after being convicted of using a fraudulent Social Security card to obtain a cleaning job. Barr told justices that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s contention that Clemente Pereida’s conviction is a crime involving moral turpitude is enough to keep the father from...

