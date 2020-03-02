Thai-Philippine Tax Row Sidelines WTO Dispute Body

Law360 (March 2, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- The World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body had to postpone its February meeting on Friday following a stalemate on how to resolve a dispute over Thailand's tax on Philippine cigarette exports. At the opening of the meeting, Thailand refused to adopt the DSB's agenda that was set to review matters including duties on Japanese steel exports, Korean residential washers and the European Union's approval of biotech products, unless the Philippines' request to remove concessions on Thai goods was taken off, according to a briefing email from a Geneva trade official. A WTO panel had found in April that Thailand is not...

