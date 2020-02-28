Texas Justices Say Email Not Contract In $230M Energy Deal

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 5:34 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday clarified what it called a developing area of contract law in a ruling that determined an email exchange between parties in a $230 million oil and gas deal didn't constitute a final sale agreement. The state’s high court agreed with Chalker Energy Partners III LLC and other sellers that they were free to reject Le Norman Operating LLC’s $230 million emailed offer for the oil and gas assets in the Texas Panhandle, because the email exchanges didn’t constitute a meeting of the minds. The sellers were free to strike a deal with another bidder, the...

