Media Giant Expands £18M Forex Bribery Suit

Law360, London (March 2, 2020, 6:03 PM GMT) -- Entertainment One has expanded its suit accusing a foreign exchange company of bribing the Canadian studio's employees in a plot that allegedly cost it £18 million ($22.6 million), naming its own former senior analyst and three companies he owned as defendants. Entertainment One Ltd. — which distributes "The Hunger Games" movies and produced the Oscar-winning film "Green Book" — added its former senior treasury analyst Inderjit Bhatti to a High Court case that it initially brought in October against Prince Marwaha, former group treasury manager, and foreign exchange company Monex Europe Ltd. The entertainment group also added Guernsey-incorporated Magna Ltd., property...

