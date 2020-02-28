Taxation With Representation: Latham, Skadden, Kirkland

Law360 (February 28, 2020, 4:49 PM EST) -- In this week’s Taxation With Representation, Intuit acquires Credit Karma for $7.1 billion, Blackstone Group buys U.K. housing company iQ Student Accommodation for $6 billion, and Equitrans Midstream buys $1.8 billion in EQM Midstream shares. Intuit’s $7.1B Personal Finance Buy Intuit Inc., the maker of software titles TurboTax and QuickBooks, has agreed to buy personal finance technology company Credit Karma for about $7.1 billion in cash and stock, the companies said Monday, in a deal shaped by Latham, Skadden and Wilson Sonsini. The Latham & Watkins LLP team representing Intuit Inc. includes tax partner Grace Lee and associates Anne McGinnis and...

