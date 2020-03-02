RBS Downplays Role In Ex-Client's Insolvency

Law360, London (March 2, 2020, 4:33 PM GMT) -- The Royal Bank of Scotland had no reason to suspect that former members of a television advertising company conspired to dupe it into sending money that later went missing, the lender told a London court. In a new defense filing with the High Court, the bank denied allegations that it should have withheld payments from Vision TV Ltd.’s account made out to its former director and shareholder. The lender is fighting allegations that it issued checks worth £265,000 ($333,000) without proper authorization, alleged mistakes that put the company on the road to bankruptcy. RBS claimed in the Feb. 26 defense filing...

