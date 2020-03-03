Allianz Hits Back At £3.6M Suit Over Property Repairs

Law360, London (March 3, 2020, 7:43 PM GMT) -- Allianz has said it should escape a retail investor’s £3.6 million ($4.6 million) London lawsuit over its failure to pay for fixes to defective building refurbishment work, arguing the policy had expired before the claim about the 16-floor tower block was made. The insurer said in defense documents filed Thursday that RG Securities (No. 2) is not eligible to receive indemnity for the estimated costs of fixing faulty work carried out on the building as a decade-long housing warranty insurance policy had already expired when the claim was made. “Allianz denies that the claimant has any entitlement to an indemnity under...

